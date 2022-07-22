Gov't Steps up COVID-19 Measures amid Surging Infections

Photo : KBS News

Starting Monday, international arrivals must take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on the day of arrival, amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.Currently, incoming travelers are required to undergo a PCR test within three days of entry, but the test will now have to be taken on the day of arrival.However, those who cannot take the test on the day of arrival will be allowed to take the test until the following day.Health authorities said they took the step in light of a spike in COVID-19 cases among incoming travelers, which hit a record high of 429 on Wednesday.The government will also restrict in-person visits at nursing homes and geriatric hospitals nationwide from Monday, only allowing non-contact visits.In addition, nursing home residents will now be allowed to make outings or overnight trips only for essential medical treatment.