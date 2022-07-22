N. Korea to Hold National Conference of War Veterans for Third Year

Photo : KBS News

North Korea reportedly plans to hold a national conference of war veterans for a third year to celebrate the anniversary of the end of the Korean War.According to the North's ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun on Sunday, the 8th National Conference of War Veterans is to be held in Pyongyang on the occasion of the anniversary of the victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War.North Korea calls the Korean War as the Fatherland Liberation War, which ended in an armistice on July 27, 1953. Pyongyang designated the armistice signing day as Victory Day.The North did not mention when the conference will take place, but it is likely to be held on Wednesday, July 27 to mark the 69th anniversary of Victory Day as in the previous years.The report said the conference will serve as a significant opportunity for the North Korean people and youth to carry on the precious tradition of the anniversary.Attention is drawn on whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will attend the conference and issue any message as the planned event comes as the North has effectively completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test.