Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly will hold a three-day interpellation session on government policies starting from Monday.The Assembly will hold question-and-answer sessions on politics, foreign affairs, unification and national security on Monday.Rival parties are expected to clash over the repatriation of two North Korean fishermen in 2019 and North Korea's killing of a South Korean fishery official in 2020.They are also likely to lock horns over the planned launch of a new police bureau under the interior ministry amid growing opposition to the plan within the police.The parliament will hold interpellation sessions on the economy on Tuesday and education, society and culture on Wednesday.