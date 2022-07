Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will receive a policy briefing from gender equality and family minister Kim Hyun-sook on Monday.The minister is expected to brief the president on policy tasks, such as childcare services to ease the burden of child-rearing for families and support measures for single-parent households and multicultural families.The policy briefing is also likely to discuss the issue of the possible abolition of the ministry, which was one of Yoon's election pledges during the campaign.The briefing was initially scheduled for last week but was postponed due to an adjustment in briefing schedules.President Yoon will receive policy briefings from the justice and interior ministers on Tuesday and the education minister on Friday.