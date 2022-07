Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men's national football team defeated Hong Kong 3-0 at a regional football tournament, moving closer to winning the title for the fourth consecutive time.Team Korea, headed by Paulo Bento, beat Hong Kong in their second match of the East Asian Football Federation(EAFF) E-1 Football Championship at Toyota Stadium in Japan's Aichi Prefecture on Sunday night.Kang Sung-jin scored a brace, his first two international goals, and defender Hong Chul netted the second goal in the second half.South Korea, which defeated China 3-0 in the first match of the tournament, may capture the fourth consecutive EAFF title if it wins or draws against Japan in the final match set for 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday.