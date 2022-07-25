Nation to See Sizzling Heat This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Sizzling heat is set to grip the nation from this week.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a heat wave warning for Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province's inland areas and a heat wave advisory for most remaining areas, including Seoul, as of 11 a.m. Monday.A warning is issued when afternoon highs are set to surge beyond 35 degrees Celsius for at least two days, while an advisory is issued when afternoon highs are set to surpass 33 degrees for more than two days.The weather agency forecast that Seoul and Chuncheon will see afternoon highs stand at 33 degrees, Daejeon and Gwangju at 32 degrees and Busan and Jeju at 29 degrees.Due to unstable atmospheric conditions, mountainous regions in the southern parts of Gangwon Province, the northern areas in North Chungcheong Province and the Gyeongsang provinces’ inland regions will see between five and 40 millimeters of rain showers.The weather agency forecast that most parts of the country will see a tropical night on Monday, which occurs when the temperature does not fall below 25 degrees between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m.