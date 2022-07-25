Document Shows Interior Ministry Said Creating Police Bureau Unrelated to People's Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The interior ministry was found to have told the government legislation ministry that a bill to establish a police bureau under its control has nothing to do with the rights of the people.According to a document acquired by the office of main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Lee Hae-sik on Sunday, the interior ministry made the claim on July 15 when it asked that the legislation ministry reduce the period for issuing an advance notice of the bill from 40 days to four days.As for the reason for requesting a reduction in the period, the interior ministry said the legislation is related to the organization and capacity of the administration and not to the rights or obligations of the people.The legislation ministry has since approved the request and the bureau will be set up next Tuesday, nearly a month earlier than anticipated.Rep. Lee said the latest move clearly shows the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s intent to take over the police, adding that he cannot help but question whether the interior ministry was ordered to seize power over the police by early August.