Defense Chiefs from S. Korea, US to Hold Talks in Washington

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will hold talks in Washington this week.According to the defense ministry on Monday, the agenda for Friday's meeting includes the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, the allies' combined defense posture, security cooperation with Japan and other regional and global issues.Lee and Austin are expected to talk about the progress made within the two sides' Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group as a follow-up to the leaders' summit in May.The defense chiefs will likely continue discussions on trilateral security cooperation with Japan in the development of a response plan against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.During his U.S. trip, Lee is scheduled to attend a ceremony marking the completion of the Wall of Remembrance, the newest addition to the Korean War Memorial, and will express appreciation to war veterans while visiting the Armed Forces Retirement Home.