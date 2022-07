Photo : KBS News

The state antitrust regulator is seeking to revise an enforcement ordinance that would allow foreigners to be designated as the head of a business group.According to the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) on Sunday, it plans to issue an advance notice of the related revision next month. The revision will include a standard for the designation of foreign nationals of Korean descent.The FTC had pledged to make such a revision after the regulator classified domestic e-commerce giant Coupang as a business group last year.Coupang, however, was left without a group chief when the regulator failed to designate Kim Bom-suk, the board chairman of Coupang Inc., which wholly owns Coupang Corporation, due to his U.S. citizenship.