Nominee Pledges to Take Corresponding Steps against Senior Police Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Yoon Hee-keun, the nominee for police commissioner general, has pledged to take steps that correspond to the results of an investigation into a recent meeting of police station chiefs in protest against the interior ministry's launch of a unit to oversee police operations.In a written response to media inquiries on Monday, Yoon called the meeting a violation of the police code of conduct that must be investigated.Despite the National Police Agency ordering the station chiefs to refrain from gathering, citing public concerns, the nominee said the participants went ahead with the meeting.The nominee had reportedly warned the group that it would face severe consequences should they issue a statement to the media.As for his decision to place Ryu Sam-young, a senior superintendent in Ulsan who led the meeting, on a reassignment waiting list, Yoon said Ryu's failure to follow the acting police chief's orders was ruled a code of conduct violation.