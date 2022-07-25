N. Korean Media Highlights Veterans' Spirit ahead of Armistice Agreement Signing Anniv.

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media highlighted the spirit of veterans and called for loyalty to the supreme leader as the regime prepares to commemorate the 69th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement.The ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, on Monday emphasized the strength of willpower, saying a war is not merely a physical contest involving arms.The paper claimed that the regime managed to declare victory in the war thanks to then-supreme leader Kim Il-sung's love for and faith in the soldiers on the battlefield and the North Korean people.The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported that young students visited historic revolutionary sites and met with war veterans.A nationwide event for veterans of the war is also expected to be held in Pyongyang.The North, which claims to have defeated the U.S. during the three-year conflict, declared the July 27 Armistice signing “the Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War” in 1973, later promoting it to a national holiday in 1996.