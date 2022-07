Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo pointed to the public's high expectations for the new government as the reason for the recent steep decline in the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's approval ratings.Han shared his view on Monday during a parliamentary inspection of government agencies when asked about the cause for the drop.He said there could be various internal and external factors behind the decline, but emphasized that two months is not enough time for the government to assure the public.The prime minister said the president’s clear philosophy and the well-organized teamwork among Cabinet members have convinced him that the time will come when significant outcomes are produced.President Yoon's approval rating began a downward slide soon after he took office on May 10 and has dipped to the low 30-percent range in recent weekly surveys.