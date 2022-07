Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has joined the international community in condemning Myanmar's ruling military for executing four democracy activists.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Tuesday, the top diplomats of South Korea, seven other countries and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday regarding the execution.The ministry said the statement expressed the international community's strong opposition and grave concerns to Myanmar's military leadership, which is seeking to suppress opposition to its reign through the extreme method of execution.The joint statement condemned the junta’s executions as “reprehensible acts of violence that further exemplify the regime's disregard for human rights and the rule of law.”The statement then urged the regime to release all those unjustly detained, grant full and independent access to prisons.