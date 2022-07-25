Campbell: S. Korea-US Military Exercises to Contribute to Combined Defense Posture

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior White House official reportedly says that the combined military drills and field training between South Korea and the U.S. set for this summer will contribute to strengthening their joint defense posture on the Korean Peninsula.The Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation said in a press release that White House policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with the foundation and the Korea Defense Veterans Association.After the meeting in Washington, Campbell told reporters that he came to the meeting to express gratitude for the two organizations on behalf of the White House of the Biden administration.The White House official stressed that Washington is working to maintain the firm South Korea-U.S. alliance.Campbell said that in the meeting, he also discussed the ceremony marking the completion of the Wall of Remembrance, the newest addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial, adding he will attend the ceremony set for Wednesday at the monument in Washington.Former commander of U.S. Forces Korea Vincent Brooks also attended the meeting.