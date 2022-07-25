Menu Content

Domestic

Daily COVID-19 Cases Soar to about 100,000

2022-07-26

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily new COVID-19 cases soared to nearly 100-thousand amid a new wave of infections.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 99-thousand-327 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 353 cases from abroad.

The daily tally jumped by some 63-thousand from a day ago to hit a 97-day high, while rising over 90-thousand for the first time since April 21. It also marks the largest Tuesday tally in 14 weeks.

The country's cumulative caseload came to about 19 million-346-thousand.

With the rise in infections, the number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients is also rising. The figure rose by 24 from a day earlier to 168, the largest since June 2.

Monday added 17 deaths, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-907. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.

With the government's efforts to secure hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, the occupancy rate of the beds across the nation fell to 21-point-eight percent, down one-point-two percentage points from a day earlier.
