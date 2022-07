Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have maintained the infectious disease crisis alert level for the monkeypox virus at the second-tier "caution" level.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) made the decision on Monday based on a comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the possibility of additional domestic cases and the virus' impact.There have been no new cases since the nation's first monkeypox patient was confirmed on June 22.The meeting on Monday was convened after the World Health Organization(WHO) last Saturday designated the escalating global monkeypox outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.With the domestic “caution” alert level in effect, the Central Disease Control Headquarters led by the KDCA commissioner will continue to prepare response measures against the virus.