Pres. Yoon Calls for Moderation of Excessive Punishments that Curtail Corporate Activity

Written: 2022-07-26 14:31:48Updated: 2022-07-26 15:39:01

Pres. Yoon Calls for Moderation of Excessive Punishments that Curtail Corporate Activity

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged the Ministry of Justice to moderate excessive punishments that curtail corporate activity and to devise strict measures against corruption and crimes with multiple victims.

Calling on the ministry to prioritize economic revitalization on Tuesday, President Yoon ordered legal revisions including the easing of visa policies to meet labor demands in the industrial sector.

The president also called for a system of efficient cooperation among relevant agencies, such as the National Tax Service, Financial Supervisory Service and Fair Trade Commission. He added that administrative efforts must be made to protect the human rights of individuals in the criminal justice system and victims or perpetrators.

His remarks followed Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's policy briefing on the new government, which centers around five main pillars that include punishment against corruption and a legal administration that protects human rights.
