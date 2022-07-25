IMF Slashes S. Korea's Growth Outlook to 2.3%

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Monetary Fund(IMF) has cut its economic growth outlook for South Korea for this year to two-point-three percent.The organization issued a revised outlook for some 30 major countries on Tuesday, in which it marked down its forecast for Asia’s fourth largest economy by zero-point-two percentage points from three months ago.The downward revision appears to have reflected the potential impact of a slowing global economy on the nation’s export-driven economy.Citing such concerns as inflation, China’s slowdown, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19, among other factors, the IMF also lowered its global economic growth outlook this year to three-point-two percent, down by zero-point-four percentage points from April.Growth forecasts were slashed for many other advanced countries, including the U.S., which is now expected to grow two-point-three percent this year, compared to a forecast of three-point-seven percent in April.China, Germany and France were each subject to more moderate downward revisions and are projected to grow three-point-three percent, one-point-two percent and two-point-three percent, respectively.As for next year’s growth, the IMF reduced its outlook for South Korea by zero-point-eight percentage points to two-point-one percent, while the estimate for the global economy dropped by zero-point-seven percentage points to two-point-nine percent.