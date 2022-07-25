Poland to Purchase S. Korean-Made Battle Tanks, Self-Propelled Artillery, Jets

Photo : YONHAP News

Poland has announced that it will sign an agreement to purchase South Korean-made K-2 battle tanks, K-9 self-propelled artillery and FA-50 fighter jets.Polish defense minister Mariusz Blaszczak made the announcement on Wednesday through a government website.Warsaw is expected to buy 180 K-2 battle tanks in the first phase of the deal, then locally manufacture over 800 units of the K-2PL in the second phase.The Polish government said it plans to bring in 48 FA-50 jets, taking delivery of 12 planes by mid-2023.Forty-eight K-9 self-propelled howitzers will be imported, some of which will be shipped within the year to compensate for the depletion in Poland's artillery after it sent firepower to Ukraine in support of its effort to mount a defense against Russia.After remaining low key about the arms purchase, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration also confirmed the agreement.