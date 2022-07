Photo : YONHAP News

The number of domestic firms in trade and their trade volume both hit records last year in the wake of the post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.According to data from the Korea Customs Service on Wednesday, the total trade volume in 2021 stood at one-point-227 trillion dollars, up 28-point-one percent from a year earlier.There were 253-thousand-058 trading companies, up four-point-one percent on-year.Exporters dropped two-point-five percent to 95-thousand-640, while importers jumped five-point-three percent to 212-thousand-302.Specific textiles, including mask-related fibers, were export items that had both the highest entry and exit rates of 48-point-seven and 64-point-four percent, respectively.