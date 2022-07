Photo : YONHAP News

A box used to store the royal seals of the Joseon Dynasty, called a "borok," has been returned to Korea after wandering abroad.The Cultural Heritage Administration and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation announced that with the support of the company Riot Games, they were able to purchase the box from a British company on July 12.This particular borok is made of wood, leather and silk and is adorned with a turtle-shaped upper handle.It is estimated to have been made in the 19th century, based on the characteristics of its hinges and inside details.The royal box will be unveiled in August through the exhibition "Treasures of Ours, Treasured by Others: Journey of Korean Cultural Heritage,” currently being staged at the National Palace Museum of Korea.