PM Says He will Ask Pres. Yoon to Pardon Samsung and Lotte Chiefs

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo says he will ask President Yoon Suk Yeol to grant pardons to the leaders of major business groups.Han was responding to a question during a parliamentary interpellation session on Wednesday about whether he has any intention to suggest pardons for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin.The presidential office is considering granting the pardons on August 15, which is Liberation Day. If granted, they will be the first presidential pardons issued since Yoon took office in May.Yoon told reporters on his way to the office last week that not commenting on pardons is a long-held principle.Last month, Sohn Kyung-shik, chairman of the Korea Enterprises Federation, asked Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho to consider granting pardons to top corporate decision makers.The Korean Council of Religious Leaders, a meeting of the heads of seven major religious groups, also submitted a petition making the same request to the president on Tuesday.Lee and Shin were each sentenced to two and a half years in prison, following separate convictions in corruption trials involving former President Park Geun-hye. Lee is currently on parole.