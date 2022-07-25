High-ranking U.S., S. Korean Officials Discuss N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. State Department official held a series of meetings with South Korean foreign ministry officials in Seoul to discuss bilateral relations and a North Korea policy roadmap.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland held a luncheon meeting with South Korea’s First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong on Wednesday to exchange views on a wide range of mutual concerns.The two diplomats saw eye to eye on the need to reconvene the regular meetings of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group(EDSCG) at an early date, as agreed upon at the South Korea-U.S. summit in May.The EDSCG is a high-level consultative mechanism involving the allies' foreign and defense ministers.The two officials also shared the view that top priority should be given to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. They agreed to promote a stern, unified response to any provocations from North Korea and work more closely on taking an open, flexible diplomatic approach to North Korea-related issues.On the same day, Nuland also met with Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at Seoul’s foreign ministry, to discuss the North Korea policy roadmap being formulated by the Seoul government.Nuland and Kim discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation to handle North Korea’s cyber threats and agreed to continue to enhance communication and cooperation on North Korea-related matters.It is the first time in over five years that a U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs has visited South Korea.