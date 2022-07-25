Ruling Party to Ask Prosecutors to Investigate Two More Repatriation Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) says it will file a complaint with the prosecution to look into the previous government’s repatriation of North Koreans in two additional cases.The first case in question occurred just before the presidential election in March this year, when a North Korean boat carrying six soldiers was seized in South Korean waters near the western maritime border.According to PPP lawmaker Shin Won-sik, vice chairman of a PPP task force on national security incidents involving the former Moon Jae-in government, the then-government sent the boat back to North Korea even before a United Nations Command investigation team arrived at the scene and then closed the investigation.Regarding the other case involving a small North Korean fishing boat that was found at Samcheok Port on the east coast in June 2019, another PPP lawmaker, Seo Beom-su, alleges that the Moon government attempted to cover up the incident.Two of the North Koreans aboard the boat defected to South Korea, while the other two were repatriated to the North upon their request.These cases are separate from two other incidents involving North Korea that the current administration accuses the Moon government of failing to deal with appropriately.