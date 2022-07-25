President Launches Committee on National Unity

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has launched a committee devoted to bolstering national unity.On Wednesday, Yoon attended the launch ceremony of the Presidential Committee on National Unity, the first such panel to be launched since the president took office in May.Led by former Democratic Party leader Kim Han-gil, the new committee consists of 24 members, including former lawmakers, professors, artists and celebrities. The top office introduced the committee members as symbolic figures for national unity, armed with both expertise and experience in contentious issues.The presidential office explained that the creation of a committee directly under the president reflects the government’s belief that national unity is the most important value in the management of state affairs as well as the president’s strong commitment to social integrity.The committee will have four divisions tasked with planning, politics and regional issues, economy and class, and society and culture.Special committees will be put in charge of urgent tasks that could have sequential ripple effects in the second half of the year, with the goal of mapping out feasible and specific plans to resolve conflict.