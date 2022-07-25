Yoon to Hold Summit with Indonesian President Thursday

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hold summit talks on Thursday at the presidential office in Seoul.
The planned meeting marks Yoon's first official summit with a leader of a member state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).
In the summit, Yoon plans to discuss cooperation between the two nations in a diverse range of areas including defense, infrastructure and economic security.
National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han earlier said that in the summit, Yoon will also hold in-depth consultations on Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy and cooperation with the ASEAN.
The summit may also include a discussion on Indonesia's overdue payment of its share of the cost for a joint fighter jet development program.
The two leaders will attend an official banquet on Thursday evening, which will also draw South Korean business leaders.