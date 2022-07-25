New Korean War Monument Unveiled in Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

A ceremony marked the completion of a new Korean War monument in Washington, permanently displaying the names of over 43-thousand-800 U.S. soldiers and embedded Korean troops killed in the war.The event celebrating the completion of the Wall of Remembrance at the Korean War Veterans Memorial was attended by some two thousand people, including Korean War veterans and their families.Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also attended the ceremony on Wednesday, which was the 69th anniversary of the signing of the armistice agreement.The wall features the names of 36-thousand-634 U.S. troops and seven-thousand-174 members of the Korean Augmentation to the United States Army, generally referred to as “KATUSA.”In a commemorative message read out by veterans affairs minister Park Min-shik, President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the wall was built to represent the solidity of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, calling the war veterans the guardians of freedom and true heroes who protected Korea.South Korea shouldered 26-point-six billion won of the 27-point-four-billion-won project, the first U.S.-based memorial monument to carry the names of members of KATUSA.