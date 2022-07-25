N. Korea Claims New Fever Cases Fall to 11

Photo : KBS News

North Korea claimed that its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 fell to around ten.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Thursday that eleven new fever-related patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Wednesday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said that about 18 patients recovered during the same period.On Monday, the North said the tally fell below 100 for the first time the day prior and claimed since Tuesday that the figure fell to the range of ten.North Korea did not mention new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.According to the most recent update on July 6, the KCNA said that one new death was reported the previous day, raising the death toll to 74 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.North Korea released its first official tally of new fever cases on May 12, which soared to nearly 393-thousand on May 15, but the tallies have been steadily declining since.However, many experts say Pyongyang's statistics lack credibility as the number of deaths is far too low considering the reported caseload.