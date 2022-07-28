N. Korean Leader: Yoon Gov't to Face Annihilation if it Makes Dangerous Attempt

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has warned that the Yoon Suk Yeol government and the South Korean military will be annihilated should it make any "dangerous attempt" against the North.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Thursday that Kim issued the warning the previous day in his speech during a ceremony marking the 69th anniversary of Victory Day.North Korea calls the Korean War “the Great Fatherland Liberation War,” which ended in an armistice on July 27, 1953, and refers to the armistice signing day as “Victory Day.”Kim delivered the assertive warning in response to the Yoon government's military policy on North Korea, which includes a preemptive strike strategy.Kim reportedly said in the speech that the South Korean regime and its “military gangsters” would be mistaken in thinking that they can neutralize or destroy part of the North's military power preemptively with particular military means or methods. Kim stressed that the North's armed forces are fully ready to respond to any crisis.It marks the first time that Kim has issued a message aimed directly at the Yoon government.Regarding the United States, Kim said that his regime is fully prepared for any military conflict with the U.S.