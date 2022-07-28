Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 90,000

Written: 2022-07-28 09:43:09Updated: 2022-07-28 15:27:09

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases fell below 90-thousand a day after surpassing 100-thousand for the first time in three months.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 88-thousand-384 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 425 cases from abroad, bringing the total caseload to about 19 million-535-thousand.

The daily tally dropped by almost 12-thousand from a day ago as it fell back below 100-thousand. The figure increased one-point-two times from a week ago and two-point-three times from two weeks ago, with the on-week doubling getting slower.

The imported cases per day remained high at 425, although it dropped by over 100 from a day ago, when it posted a record high of 532.

The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients rose by 19 from a day ago to 196, the largest in about two months.

Twenty-five more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to 24-thousand-957, while the fatality rate remains at zero-point-13 percent.
