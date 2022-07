Photo : YONHAP News

Defender Kim Min-jae, a key member of South Korea’s national football team, has joined Italian football club SSC Napoli.The club said in a statement released on Wednesday that it recruited Kim from Turkish club Fenerbahçe SK.The statement fell short of elaborating on the details of Kim’s contract, including the length and salary.According to sports media outlet Sky Sport Italy, however, Kim and Napoli agreed on a five-year contract, with the last two years being options. The report added that the contract included a buyout clause worth 45 million euros.Kim is the third South Korean to play in Italy’s Serie A after Ahn Jung-hwan and Lee Seung-woo.