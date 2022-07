Photo : YONHAP News

The government says the launch of the nation's first lunar orbiter, originally scheduled for next Wednesday, will be delayed by a few days.The science ministry said on Thursday that it was notified of the delay by SpaceX, the contracted developer of the Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, known as Danuri, into space. The company said it needed a few more days to work on the Falcon 9.According to the ministry, SpaceX is aiming to launch Danuri next Friday, Korea time, or two days later than the initial date.Currently, Danuri is standing by for launch at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.