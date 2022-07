Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s national team failed to retain its title in a regional football tournament as it lost to Japan 3-0.Team Korea, headed by Paulo Bento, fell to Japan to finish second at the the East Asian Football Federation(EAFF) E-1 Football Championship at Toyota Stadium in Japan's Aichi Prefecture on Wednesday.Although the two sides went into the second half tied, the Korean team, largely depleted of its Europe-based starters, conceded three goals in the second half in their last match of the tournament.After defeating both China and Hong Kong 3-0 in the first and second match, South Korea sought to grab the fourth consecutive EAFF title.Japan captured the title for the first time in nine years since 2013.