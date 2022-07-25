Yoon Attends Launch Ceremony of Navy's New Aegis Destroyer

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the launch ceremony of the Navy's new powerful destroyer on Thursday.The ceremony for the Jeongjo The Great, the 82-hundred-ton Aegis destroyer, was held at the shipyard of Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan.The destroyer, named after a king of the Joseon Dynasty, was designed and built locally and launched a year after the groundbreaking ceremony.At the launch ceremony, President Yoon said that the country built a world class battleship with local technology, expressing gratitude for the naval servicemen and officials of the state arms acquisition agency who worked on the project.He also stressed that the destroyer will further strengthen the Navy's combat capabilities as it is a national strategic asset with the ability to monitor, track and intercept ballistic missiles based on the top-of-the-line Aegis Combat System.