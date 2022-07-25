China Urges S. Korea to Keep its Commitment on THAAD

Photo : YONHAP News

An English-language Chinese newspaper has called on South Korea to keep its commitment to China regarding U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD) batteries.The Global Times, a sister paper of the Chinese Communist Party's official newspaper, the People's Daily, made the call on Wednesday in an article titled “China urges South Korea to stick to commitment despite change of government, as ‘Three No’s’ on THAAD ‘plays key role in mutual trust.’ ”The report explained that the “Three No’s” policy refers to no additional THAAD deployment, no South Korean participation in the U.S.’ missile defense network and no establishment of a trilateral military alliance with the U.S. and Japan.Yang Xiyu, a senior research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the daily that the "Three No's" is a vital result of bilateral communication between China and South Korea. Yang added that scrapping the policy would further damage bilateral ties and the credibility of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.The report came after South Korean foreign minister Park Jin said earlier on Monday that the "Three No's" policy is not a commitment or accord reached with China but simply an explanation on South Korea's stance on the matter.