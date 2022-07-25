Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

World Heritage Designation for Sado Mine Unlikely to Happen Next Year

Written: 2022-07-28 14:48:08Updated: 2022-07-28 16:22:46

World Heritage Designation for Sado Mine Unlikely to Happen Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's efforts to register its Sado mine, a site linked to wartime forced labor, as a UNESCO World Heritage site next year appears exceedingly unlikely.

In a Thursday press conference, the country's culture minister Shinsuke Suematsu said that UNESCO did not proceed with deliberations after the secretariat found the relevant recommendation filings inadequate.

Japan asked the agency to reconsider, sending a letter to the director-general and dispatching an official to Paris, but the organization ultimately declined to take another look at the submission.

The minister said Tokyo confirmed that the secretariat's decision will not change, adding that another recommendation form in accordance with a new format introduced this year, will need to be resubmitted.

The Japanese government plans to resubmit the document in question, eyeing heritage designation in 2024, a year later than it hoped for.

Japan's Kyodo News earlier reported that UNESCO has pointed to the lack of data indicating the scope of the Sado mine complex.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >