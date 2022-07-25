Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

2 S. Korean Films Recognized at Fantasia International Film Festival

Written: 2022-07-28 15:01:57Updated: 2022-07-28 15:38:09

2 S. Korean Films Recognized at Fantasia International Film Festival

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean films have been recognized at the 26th Fantasia International Film Festival under way in Montreal, Canada.

According to South Korean film distributor Finecut on Wednesday, director of the film “Next Sohee” Jung July won the best director award at the festival that kicked off on July 14 and will run through next Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, another distributor, Next Entertainment World, said its movie “Special Delivery” earned a special mention from the jury.

Describing “Next Sohee” as “a true masterpiece and one of the must-sees of Fantasia 2022,” the event’s organizers noted that the film was highly regarded at the recent Cannes Film Festival, closing the Critics' Week.

The film has also been invited to compete for the Amsterdam International Film Festival which will kick off at the end of August.

“Next Sohee,” starring Kim Si-eun and Bae Doo-na, is about a detective investigating the death of a high school girl and the shocking details she uncovers.

“Special Delivery,” starring Park So-dam and Song Sae-byeok, is an action-packed film about an unexpected incident faced by a driver who takes up unusual delivery requests.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >