Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Expert Says Upsurge of COVID-19 Cases to Peak Sooner than Expected

Written: 2022-07-28 15:11:21Updated: 2022-07-28 16:45:13

Expert Says Upsurge of COVID-19 Cases to Peak Sooner than Expected

Photo : YONHAP News

An expert on preventive medicine says he believes the upsurge of COVID-19 infections this summer may reach its peak in a week or two, earlier than initially expected.

Jung Jae-hun, a professor at Gachon University College of Medicine, made the assessment on Thursday in a seminar organized by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Jung also predicted that it is unlikely that cases will stand at around 300-thousand per day during the peak phase.

Previously, experts had forecast that infections would peak in two to three weeks from now with daily cases standing at around 300-thousand on average.

In making his assessment, Jung said the rise in cases has slowed this week and the public’s active participation in getting their fourth shots has helped push down infection numbers.

He also said it is becoming less likely that the omicron subvariant BA.2.75 will become the dominant strain in the nation given that its transmissibility is not as high as once feared.

Jung was quick to add, however, that focus should be placed on accurately predicting the number of serious cases and sufficiently securing hospital beds.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >