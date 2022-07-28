Military: Kim's Threats Nothing New, Enhancing Deterrence is Important

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's defense ministry says the latest threat by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un against the Yoon Suk Yeol government using words such as "annihilation" is nothing new.In a regular briefing on Thursday, the ministry's deputy spokesperson Moon Hong-sik appeared to dismiss the threats from Kim as unoriginal, noting that missile and nuclear threats posed by the regime continue to accelerate.He said the government's official statement regarding Kim's speech will be issued later.Moon instead stressed the importance of strengthening the combined readiness posture with the U.S. through extended deterrence as well as the South Korean military's three-pillar system, which includes the Kill Chain and air and missile defense protocols.Kim Jun-rak, head of the press office at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the North Korean military is believed to be holding its summer drills and that Seoul is keeping close tabs.According to the North's state media, in a Wednesday speech marking “Victory Day” as the North refers to the day of the armistice agreement signing, Kim Jong-un said the Yoon Suk Yeol government and the South Korean “military gangsters” will be annihilated should it make a “dangerous attempt” to preemptively neutralize or destroy any part of the North’s military.