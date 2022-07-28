Presidential Office Expresses Deep Regret over Kim Jong Un's Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential National Security Office has expressed deep regret over North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s threatening remarks against the Seoul government, even mentioning President Yoon Suk Yeol by name.Presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun on Thursday issued the response to Kim’s speech the previous day.Kang said the country’s defense force stands ready to strongly and effectively counter any provocations from the North and will protect the safety of the nation and its people based on the solid South Korea-U.S. alliance.She added that the government is, as it has consistently made clear, urging Pyongyang to return to dialogue for a pragmatic denuclearization and peace settlement.Earlier in the day, North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim had warned, during his Victory Day speech on Wednesday, that the Yoon Suk Yeol government and its military will be annihilated if they make any dangerous attempt against the North.It marks the first time since Yoon's inauguration that the North Korean leader has referred to Yoon by name while making intimidating remarks.