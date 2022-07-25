Minister Urges Japan to Fulfill Pledge on 2015 UNESCO Listing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s culture minister says Japan must keep its promise to take follow-up measures after the listing of its Hashima Island as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015.Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Park Bo-gyoon was responding to a question during a parliamentary interpellation session on Thursday about the lack of follow-up action from Japan on the matter.Park said his ministry will cooperate closely with the foreign ministry to prevent Tokyo from whitewashing history about the island in question as well as the Sado mine, for which Japan is also pursuing to list as a UNESCO World Heritage.When asked about civic groups’ move to list documents related to Japan’s wartime sexual slavery on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register, Park said the same principle applies, adding that the ministry’s previous position remains unchanged.The Japanese government registered Hashima Island, also known as Battleship Island in Korea, as a World Heritage site in 2015. The UNESCO World Heritage Committee issued an official statement last year saying it “strongly regrets” Japan’s failure to abide by its initial pledge to tell the whole story about Koreans who were forced to work there during the colonial period. Tokyo has yet to take any action.