S. Korean Foreign Minister to Attend ASEAN Dialog in Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top diplomat will visit Cambodia from August 3 to 5 to attend a foreign ministers’ conference hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).Foreign ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said on Thursday that Minister Park Jin will take part in the South Korea-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting on August 4 to highlight Seoul’s ASEAN policy and seek ways to strengthen ties with the regional bloc.Park will also take part in an ASEAN-plus-three meeting involving China and Japan slated for the same day to discuss regional efforts to enhance public health cooperation and facilitate an early economic recovery by stabilizing supply chains.The following day, Park will participate in the foreign ministers’ meetings for the East Asia Summit(EAS) and the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) to exchange views on global issues.It will mark Park’s first engagement in the ASEAN-related meetings since he assumed the post of foreign minister in May.Choi said the upcoming conferences are expected to serve as an important venue for South Korea to enlist support from the international community on its North Korea policy.The ARF session is the only multilateral regional security forum in which North Korea regularly attends.North Korea will reportedly send An Kwang-il, its ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN, in place of Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui. An attended virtual meetings in 2020 and 2021 on behalf of Choe.