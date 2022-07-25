Oh Seok-jun Recommended to President as Top Court Justice

Photo : YONHAP News

Jeju District Court Chief Justice Oh Seok-jun has been shortlisted as nominee for the Supreme Court Justice.The Supreme Court said on Thursday that Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-soo picked Oh out of three candidates to be reviewed for official appointment by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The other two candidates who had been recommended by a committee on Supreme Court nominations were Daejeon High Court Chief Justice Lee Kyun-yong and Seoul High Court Senior Justice Oh Young-jun.A graduate of the prestigious Seoul National University, Oh Seok-jun served twice as public information officer at the Office of Court Administration and became the senior judge of a high court in 2013. He took up his current post at the Jeju District Court last year.The Supreme Court explained Oh has a firm belief in judicial independence and a guarantee of fundamental rights of citizens as well as concern for human rights of socially vulnerable groups and minorities—important virtues required for the top office.The court also said he has a profound insight into social diversity and changing trends, in addition to legal knowledge and the ability to make fair and reasonable judgments.If appointed, he will be the first Supreme Court Justice to be tapped by Yoon, replacing outgoing justice Kim Jae-hyung who retires in September.