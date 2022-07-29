Yoon, Widodo Agree to Cooperate on Supply Chains, Economic Security

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indonesian President Joko Widodo held a summit in Seoul on Thursday and agreed to enhance strategic cooperation in economic security.In a joint press conference after the summit, President Yoon said the two nations share the goals of peace and mutual prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.Yoon added that President Widodo and he agreed to strengthen the two countries' strategic cooperation in line with the changing climate of international affairs.Yoon also said the two sides agreed to build a strategic alliance in high-tech industries, such as electric cars and batteries, by boosting ties on economic security, working together to stabilize supply chains for key minerals.In addition, the two leaders agreed to cooperate on construction projects for Indonesia's capital relocation and revised a related memorandum of understanding to that end.The two sides, however, have reportedly not reached a clear conclusion on the issue of Indonesia's overdue payment of its share for the cost for a joint fighter jet development program.Yoon reaffirmed the country's commitment to close cooperation until the completion of the project, but the issue was not specified in Widodo’s press release.