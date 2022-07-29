Senior White House Official Visits S. Korea to Discuss Cyber Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior White House official visited South Korea earlier this week to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in countering cybercrimes.The National Security Council of the White House said in a press release on Thursday that Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, visited Seoul from Monday through Wednesday.During the trip, Neuberger highlighted the Biden Administration's commitment to working with its partners to secure critical infrastructure and government systems, prepare for cyber incidents, and cooperate to deter disruptive and destabilizing cyber activity.The White House said the security advisor also underscored the U.S.’ commitment to cooperation with South Korea to combat cybercrime and associated money laundering, secure cryptocurrency, build capacity, and share information.The White House said Neuberger's trip to Seoul follows up on President Joe Biden's joint commitment with President Yoon Suk Yeol in May to expand their cooperation on regional and international cyber issues and confront cyber threats.