N. Korea Claims New Fever Cases Fall to 3

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea claimed that its fever-related daily cases suspected to be COVID-19 fell to the single digits.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Friday that three new fever-related patients were confirmed in the 24-hour period leading up to 6 p.m. Thursday nationwide.Quoting the nation's state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters, the KCNA said that 14 patients recovered during the same period.The number of new fever cases fell to a single digit figure for the first time since May 12, when the North released its first official tally.North Korea did not mention new deaths, the death toll or the fatality rate.According to the most recent update on July 6, the KCNA said that one new death was reported the previous day, raising the death toll to 74 with a fatality rate of zero-point-002 percent.Cumulative cases in the North compiled since late April grew to over four-point-77 million, with North Korean authorities claiming that all but 217 people have fully recovered.However, many experts say Pyongyang's statistics lack credibility as the number of deaths is far too low considering the reported caseload.