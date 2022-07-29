Menu Content

Industrial Output Rises but Consumption Falls for Fourth Month in June

Written: 2022-07-29 08:51:17Updated: 2022-07-29 13:13:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Industrial output increased for a second month, but consumption declined for the fourth consecutive month in June.

Statistics Korea said on Friday that the index of the nation’s overall industrial production came to 117-point-nine in June, up zero-point-six percent from a month earlier.

Production in the manufacturing industry increased one-point-eight percent from a month earlier, leading the growth in overall industrial production. Output in the service industry, however, dropped zero-point-three percent in June after growing for the three preceding months.

Facility investment rose four-point-one percent on-month in June.

Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, however, dropped zero-point-nine percent last month, falling for the fourth consecutive month.

The reading dropped for four straight months for the first time in 24 years and five months since it maintained a slipping streak from October 1997 to January 1998.

The composite coincident indicator measuring the current phase of the business cycle increased by zero-point-two point on-month to 102-point-four in June, rising for the second consecutive month.

The composite leading indicator, which projects the future business cycle, came to 99-point-four, unchanged from the previous month.
