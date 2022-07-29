Menu Content

Unsold New Homes in Capital Region Soar 25% in June

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of unsold newly built homes in the capital region soared by 25 percent from a month ago in June.

According to housing data released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Friday, there were 27-thousand-910 new houses that have yet to be sold across the nation as of the end of June, up two percent from a month earlier.

The comparable figure for Seoul and its surrounding areas marked four-thousand-456, up 25-point-one percent from the previous month.

The number of home transactions in the country came to over 50-thousand in June, down 20-point-four percent on-month. From a year earlier, the figure plunged 43-point-four percent.

Home transactions in the greater Seoul area slipped by 17-point-five percent in June from a month earlier and 48-point-three percent from a year earlier.
