2 Candidates for DP Party Chair Agree on Need to Field Single Candidate to Face Lee Jae-myung

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers Park Yong-jin and Kang Hoon-sik have agreed that a single candidate for party chair needs to be fielded to be a match for Rep. Lee Jae-myung in the DP’s party convention.In a radio interview on Friday, Park said he strongly supports the idea of fielding a single candidate between himself and Kang, adding that it would be ideal to do so before voting begins in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, and Gangwon Province on Wednesday.Park said he plans to meet Kang before the end of the week.In a separate radio interview, Kang expressed strong intent to discuss the idea of fielding a single candidate, saying there is a need for a surprising factor in the elections given that the number one candidate is powerful, apparently referring to Lee.Park and Kang’s remarks came a day after the two were shortlisted with Lee as the candidates for the party convention slated for August 28 that will see the party pick a new leader.