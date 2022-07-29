Interior Ministry Likely to Unveil Head of New Police Oversight Bureau on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min will likely unveil on Friday the head of the new police oversight bureau to launch under the interior ministry.On his way to work on Friday, Lee said the selection process is nearly complete, adding that he plans to make an announcement before the end of the day, if possible.The minister said the seats for chief of each of the bureau's three divisions will be filled evenly among the interior ministry officials, graduates of the Korean National Police University and figures not affiliated with either the ministry or the university.On penalties for senior police officers who attended a meeting last Saturday to discuss protesting the planned launch of the police bureau, Lee said the matter will fall under the purview of the new police commissioner general. He said he has not discussed the matter with police brass as it is beyond the scope of his authority.Lee also downplayed the opposition camp’s claim that creating the oversight bureau goes against the Constitution, saying the charter clearly stipulates that the establishment of agencies under ministries can be decided under presidential decree.